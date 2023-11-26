Mumbai, November 26: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the 15th anniversary of the carnage. Sule said, "26/11 is a black day not just for Mumbai or Maharashtra but for the entire country and world. I pay my tributes to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives. We are alive in Mumbai today because of the sacrifices they made. There are no words to express gratitude towards the family members of the victims."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the victims of the dastardly attacks, which shook the country's commercial capital, Mumbai, in 2008. Addressing countrymen in the latest edition of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said it was the country's indomitable resilience and capability that helped it recover from the deep scars left by the coordinated attacks by heavy-armed terrorists from across the border in Pakistan. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: India Can Never Forget 26/11 Terror Attack, Says PM Narendra Modi in 107th ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Supriya Sule Pays Tributes to Victims of Mumbai Terror Attack

#NeverForget2611 | #WATCH | NCP MP Supriya Sule paid tribute to the Bravehearts of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks today. pic.twitter.com/pCoz8nNLlj — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

"Now we are cracking down and crushing terrorism with full might and courage," PM Modi said in Hindi during his monthly radio address. "We can never forget November 26 and the deep wounds that the attacks inflicted on us. On this day, 15 years ago, the country suffered its most heinous terror attack. The terrorists shook up not just Mumbai but the entire country and the ripples of it were also felt across the world. However, it was our inherent capability that helped us recover from the 26/11 attacks and crush terrorism with all our might," PM Modi said.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists, armed and geared to the teeth, unleashed mayhem on the streets of Mumbai, sending shockwaves across the country and the world. Targeting several key installations in the country's commercial capital, including the Taj and Trident hotels and the Chabad House, a Jewish centre, the terrorists took 166 lives as they held the city at ransom over four days. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar and Other Political Leaders Pay Tributes to Victims, Security Personnel.

The attacks also claimed the lives of 18 security personnel and left over 300 injured. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed, for maximum impact. Among the public installations targeted were the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish Centre at Nariman House, and the Leopold Cafe.

Apart from natives, these places are known to be frequented by Europeans, Indians and Jews. While nine of the LeT terrorists were killed, Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist from the attacks, was arrested from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. In May 2010, Qasab was sentenced to death and was hanged at a maximum security prison in Pune city two years later.

