Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): NCP- SP leader Sharad Pawar on Thursday paid his last respects to Santosh Jagdale who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pawar also interacted with the grieving family.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Kaustabh Ganbote who was also killed in the terror attack were brought to Pune.

Meanwhile, last rites of Atul Mone, a resident of Dombivili were also performed in Thane.

The relatives of Atul Mone, expressed their grief and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, the relative of Atul Mone, Rahul Akul, said, "There should be strong security there. Three families, nine people, went there. I spoke to his (Atul Mone) wife, who told me that he was shot dead in front of her after he asked if he was a Hindu. They were targeted, and three men were killed. They were all single bread earners, were killed. We want strict action against the culprits as soon as possible. They went for six days, departing on 22, and were meant to return on 27-28 April."

Earlier on April 23, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde had met the stranded tourists of Maharashtra in a camp near Srinagar Airport and reassured them that all necessary assistance would be provided to ensure their quick return to Mumbai.

In a post on X, the Deputy CM affirmed that the state government would all stranded tourists with care and dignity.

Showing solidarity with them, Shinde stated that he came there not as a Deputy CM but as a fellow Maharashtrian to stand by the stranded tourists and reassure them about their safe return home.

"I met many of our stranded tourists--tired, anxious, but resilient. It was heartening to see their spirits lifted just by knowing that their government was with them on the ground. I'm here not just as Deputy CM, but as a fellow Maharashtrian--to stand by them, reassure them, and personally coordinate their safe return home. Also proud to note the outstanding work done by the team of Dr Shrikant Shinde in these critical hours--coordinating logistics, providing emotional support, and ensuring every individual felt cared for. We will bring everyone home--with care, dignity, and the full strength of our government behind them," Maharashtra Deputy CM posted on X.

The attack, which was carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the valley and claimed a total of 26 lives, mostly tourists and left several others injured. (ANI)

