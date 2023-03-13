New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Taking suo moto cognizance of the media reports of two minor brothers who were mauled to death allegedly by stray dogs in a forest area in South West Delhi's Vasant Kunj, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday issued summon to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner to appear before it on March 17.

The child rights body said the children (aged seven and five) were attacked in separate incidents, two days apart, and succumbed to their injuries.

Around 5 pm, a police team found a boy's boy in the forest with multiple injuries that were prima facie caused by animal bites, and on Sunday, around 8 am the other boy died under similar circumstances, said NCPCR.

"In view of the sensitivity of the matter, the Commission considers it appropriate to issue Summons to your good offices to physically appear before the Commission on March 17, 2O23 (Friday) along with an action taken report of the matter. Take notice that if you fail to comply with this Order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance," said the child rights body.

Two brothers, aged seven and five years, have been killed within two days allegedly by stray dogs in two separate incidents in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Sunday.According to police, on March 10, at about 03:10 pm, an information regarding the missing of a child Anand (7), a resident of Jhuggi Sindhi Basti, Ruchi Vihar, Rangpuri, Vasant Kunj was received at Police Station Vasant Kunj South.

After receiving the information, SHO Vasant Kunj South along with staff and the mother of missing child departed for the search of the child.

Extensive search of the child was made in the jungle side adjacent to the Jhuggi of the complainant, police said.

After two hours of search the dead body of the child Anand was found near the wall inside a secluded place. There were multiple injuries on the body of the child which seems to be caused by an animal bite, the police said.

On enquiry from the neighbours and the local residents, it was revealed that there are many stray dogs inside the jungle area which attack goats and pigs of the area.

After two days after this incident ie on March 12, around 8 am, another child Aditya (5) who is the younger brother of the deceased along with his cousin Chandan (24) went for nature call in the same place adjoining the Jhuggi, police said.

Chandan was at some distance from Aditya. After some time when Chandan returned to the place where he left Aditya, he found Aditya in injured condition surrounded by stray dogs, the police said.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahender of PS Vasant Kunj South was also present in the same area for the investigation of the above-mentioned case, police said.

According to police, when the SI heard the noise and came to know about the dogs attack over child, he immediately took the victim in his personal car to Indian Spinal Injury Center, Vasant Kunj for treatment where he was declared dead.

The post-mortem of both children has been done and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report. Further investigation is under progress, the police said. (ANI)

