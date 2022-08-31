New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The apex child rights body NCPCR has sought an inquiry report from the Karnataka police into the sexual assault allegations against a head pontiff of an influential mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

According to media reports, two minor girls, who have accused the head pontiff of the Mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga district of sexual assault, on Tuesday recorded their statements before a magistrate.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a letter to the Karnataka Superintendent of Police, asked him to conduct an inquiry into the matter ensuring that the victims' identities are not disclosed during the process of investigation.

It asked the SP to furnish a detailed report of the case along with other documents within seven days from the date of receipt of this letter.

The Chitradurga district police produced the two victims in the court of a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) to record their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as part of their investigations.

Statements before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC can be considered key evidence in a crime.

