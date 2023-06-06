New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo is planning to approach Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi regarding the obstacles faced during their rescue operations at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station targeting child labour.

Further going on about the matter, Kanoongo said that the NCPCR has been conducting rescue operations in 100 locations as World Day Against Child Labour is nearing.

"World Day Against Child Labour is celebrated on June 12, over which rescue operations are conducted in almost 100 areas. We have informed all the DMs beforehand. However, the rescue operation was interrupted near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station by the SDM. Similar incidents took place last year as well. We will file a complaint over the issue to Delhi LG," Kanoongo said.

Notably, World Day Against Child Labour was adopted on June 12 in 2002 by the United Nations body, International Labour Organisation. The International Labour Organization supports and provides basic education, medical and other services to children.

On this occasion, many events, and campaigns are also organized showing concern for the children who become victims of child labour across the world. The 'Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour' is the theme dedicated to World Day Against Child Labour this year. (ANI)

