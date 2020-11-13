Noida (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 134 new COVID-19 cases on Friday pushing the district's infection tally to 19,962, official data showed.

Active cases came down to 1,171 from 1,225 the previous day. The district has the fourth highest number of active cases in the state, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

As many as 188 patients got discharged in a day in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 18,719, the sixth highest in the state.

With a death toll of 72, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 93.77 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 23,095 from 22,949 on Thursday. It was 22,562 on Wednesday.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,77,180, as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,327 on Friday, according to the data. PTI KIS

