New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has floated a tender for semi-naming and co-branding rights for some of the stations of rapid rail transit corridor RAPIDX, an official statement said.

Semi-naming refers to the concept of adding logo or brand names of business houses as suffix or prefix to the names of stations.

The tender has been floated after a productive interaction organised by NCRTC recently with the media industry to explore branding and advertising options for non-fare revenue in the upcoming Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, it said.

The move is aimed to enhance passenger experience and convenience while exploring non-fare box revenue options for financial sustainability, it added.

According to the statement, NCRTC is also introducing audio announcements in trains of the approaching station with the acquired co-branded name. Semi-naming and co-branding rights of RAPIDX stations as a media option, is ideal for delivering an impactful advertising campaign for local players, as well as national and global brands.

"The brands will be permitted to prefix or suffix their names to the RAPIDX station names in addition to using the brand colours on the station walls and hoardings at several places on the station including entries and exits," it said.

"NCRTC will also soon start rolling out many innovative and novel offerings including media rights, F&B and retail spaces on the stations, floors for offices and retail, pouring rights, telecom access rights, virtual stores etc," it added.

RAPIDX stations -- Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai -- are included in the present tender for semi-maming and co-branding rights.

