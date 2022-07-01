New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The NCRTC on Friday signed an agreement with DB India for operation and maintenance of the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, an official statement said.

DB India will operate and maintain the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor for a period of 12 years, it said.

DB India is a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn AG, National Railway Company of Germany with its headquarters in Berlin, the statement said.

Between Delhi and Meerut, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first RRTS, which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.

Speaking on the occasion, NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh said RRTS is a capital-intensive project, where long-term sustainability is paramount without compromising the safety and comfort of commuters.

"I am certain that using the expertise and experience of our operation and maintenance partner combined with advanced technology adopted by NCRTC will bring in the predictability of long-term costs, managerial efficiencies and entrepreneurial spirit of the private sector in providing quality services to the commuters.

"I truly believe that this pioneering initiative by NCRTC will lead to a paradigm shift in the entire sector and will make the sector cost effective and competitive, thereby realizing the dream of a New India of our prime minister," the statement quoting Singh said.

He added this "leapfrog initiative" will undoubtedly pave the path for transfer of knowledge, best international practices and managerial services that are available around the globe to the Indian metro and rail operation and the maintenance industry.

"The employment of local engineers will enable the enhancement of existing skill sets by adopting international expertise and best practices," Singh said in the statement.

According to NCRTC officials, the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

Officials said these will be the fastest trains in India as it has a design speed of 180 kmph and operational speed of 160 kmph. These RRTS trains will have an average speed of 100 kmph, they said.

The statement added that through the agreement, it is expected that apart from efficient delivery of services, the private sector involvement will lead to operational efficiencies and optimum utilisation of assets and resources.

"The operation and maintenance (O&M) model developed by NCRTC will be able to provide commuters world class customer experience through private O&M operator as well as help boost domestic capacities in the sector, having a multiplier effect.

"The ultimate objective is to create a superior passenger experience with seamless integration with the passenger area," the statement said.

The statement said RRTS will lead to a significant reduction in pollution in the region.

RRTS trains will also have premium coaches and will have a QR code bases ticketing system.

The 82-km-long corridor has around 70 km elevated section and 12 km underground section.

