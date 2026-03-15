Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of a serious case in Jharkhand's Dumka on Saturday involving two young women who are allegedly facing severe threats, including acid attacks, physical assault, murder and rape.

One of the victims is a minor while the other is an adult, and the situation has reportedly forced one of them to remain confined to her home, unable to attend school or college.

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Speaking on the matter with ANI, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, said, "A serious case involving two young women who are facing severe threats has come to light. They are being threatened with acid attack, including physical assault, murder, and rape... One of these young women is a minor, and the other is an adult. When such cases arise, we feel strongly that the law and the administrative machinery need to become much more stringent. Currently, one of these young women is unable to step out of her home or attend school or college."

Rahatkar said the Commission has directed the police to provide immediate protection to the victims and treat the case with urgency. "We have already instructed the police to provide them with immediate protection and to treat this case with the utmost urgency and priority. Consequently, cases of this nature have become a matter of grave concern for us. I am not hesitating to admit that I believe we need to bring about significant improvements in the law and order situation here in Jharkhand," she said.

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She further said that officials from across the division have been called for a meeting at the divisional headquarters in Dumka on Saturday to review the situation. " We have organised a meeting of officials at the Divisional Headquarters in Dumka. The Superintendents of Police, District Collectors, Divisional Commissioners, and Inspectors General from all the districts within this division are present for this meeting. We intend to conduct a comprehensive review of the entire division's situation," Rahatkar said.

The NCW Chairperson also raised concerns over other issues affecting women in the region. "Human trafficking, which is rampant in this region, remains a major concern for us. Furthermore, the specific incidents that have recently come to light are of a very serious nature." In addition to these issues, "a massive cybercrime racket is also operating here... Whenever a crime occurs, women are invariably the primary victims," she said.

She added that discussions with district officials aim to gather detailed reports and identify preventive measures to ensure women's safety across the state. "Today, we will discuss all these matters with the Collectors, Divisional Commissioners, and Inspectors General from every district to gather detailed reports. We will also strive to identify and implement the most effective preventive measures possible to ensure the safety and dignity of women throughout Jharkhand," Rahatkar said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)