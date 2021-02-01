Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has conferred its 'Covid Women Warrior' award on four Maharashtra IPS officers in recognition of their outstanding service during the pandemic, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday.

The NCW conferred the award on Amravati Commissioner of Police Arti Singh, Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil, Solapur SP Tejaswi Satpute and Mumbai Zone V Deputy Commissioner Niyati Thaker Dave, the minister informed.

"As the head of the police family, it is a matter of pride for me as the National Commission for Women has conferred the 'Covid Women Warrior' award to four Maharashtra women IPS officers in recognition of their outstanding job amidst the Covid19 pandemic," Deshmukh tweeted.

The minister said the selfless service of the quartet towards society and their crucial role in handling law and order amid the pandemic in COVID-19 hotspots is an exemplary display of grit and determination.

"Congratulations to them on this achievement & best wishes to them for their future endeavors!" he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)