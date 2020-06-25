New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a "sexist" remark made by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari and sought an explanation from him over the same.

The Congress leader had on Wednesday landed in a controversy over his tweet targetting the BJP-led government.

Also Read | Baby Elephant Chasing Butterflies in a Viral Video Is Winning Hearts: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day.

The commission, in a tweet, said that its chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought an explanation from the MLA at the earliest.

"NCW has taken note of the misogynistic comment made by Jitu Patwari wherein daughters have been compared to issues such as inflation and recession whereas a son is compared to development. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought an explanation from the MLA at the earliest," the commission tweeted.

Also Read | Coronavirus Patients Need Not Visit Government-Run COVID Care Facilities, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Withdraws Order After AAP's Protest.

Patwari has already expressed regret over the remark and deleted the tweet.

Patwari, while clarifying his "five daughters for a son" remark earlier today, asked people to focus on the intention and meaning behind the tweet and not the words.

Patwari tweeted, "Modi ji broke the back of the country's economy by demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and recession ..! The public endured all this only in the hope of development... I regret if anyone's sentiments have been hurt due to my tweet." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)