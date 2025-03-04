Amaravati, Mar 4 (PTI) The NDA candidates A Rajendra Prasad and P Rajasekharam won the graduate MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh, while an independent candidate secured victory in the teachers' constituency MLC election.

Prasad won the graduate MLC seat from the undivided Krishna-Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh, according to an official release on Tuesday.

"I declare that A Rajendra Prasad (Telugu Desam) has been duly elected to fill the seat in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council," Guntur district Collector S Nagalakshmi stated in the declaration of results on Tuesday.

Similarly, P Rajasekharam, representing the NDA comprising TDP, BJP, and Janasena, won the graduate MLC election from the undivided East and West Godavari districts, the release said.

Likewise, independent candidate G Srinivasulu Naidu secured the teachers' constituency seat from the undivided districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam.

Polls were held on February 27 for two graduate constituencies and one teachers' constituency in the southern state's Legislative Council.

