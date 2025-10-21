Patna (Bihar) [India], October 21 (ANI): Exuding confidence ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha on Monday said said that NDA is headed for a comfortable majority in Bihar and will form government with ease.

"As in Mahabharat it was known who will emerge victorious, the same is in the Bihar Elections...NDA will form the government with a comfortable majority," Kushwaha said in an interview with ANI.

Kushwaha also downplayed the electoral challenge posed by Jan Suraaj party, founded Prashant Kishor for the Bihar assembly polls.

"I don't see Jan Suraaj anywhere... In the battle of Bihar, on one side there is NDA, and on the other side Mahagathbandhan," he said.

His remarks came in response to Prashant Kishor's statement on October 18, where Kishor claimed that the opposition alliance (Mahagathbandhan) would finish in third place, positioning his party Jan Suraaj as the main challenger to the NDA.

"INDIA alliance is going to finish third this time. The fight is between the NDA and Jan Suraaj," Kishor had said while speaking to the media.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha on Monday emphasised the unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that the alliance is "far ahead" of the Mahagathbandhan, both in coordination and campaign momentum.

Kushwaha criticised the Mahagathbandhan, saying its constituents have fielded candidates against each other, while the NDA finalised seat-sharing earlier and is now running an organised campaign.

"We (NDA) are all united and we are way ahead of them (Mahagathbandhan)... The parties in Mahagathbandhan are contesting elections against each other. We have already completed the seat sharing... We are moving forward at a good pace," Kushwaha said.

The Mahagathbandhan alliance consists of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties including CPI, CPI (ML), CPI (M), and Vikassheel Insaan Party, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the chairperson.

Meanwhile, after several rounds of talks, the RJD on Monday released its list of 143 candidates, while other Mahagathbandhan allies will contest on the remaining 100 seats. (ANI)

