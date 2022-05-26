New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has asked its employees to give due importance to Hindi in the civic body's official orders, nameplates of officers and notice boards.

According to a recent order issued by the NDMC, all orders and circulars should be written in Hindi along with English and notice boards and nameplates should also be in Hindi apart from English.

"All heads of departments and officers should issue official orders and circulars in Hindi as well as English. All notice boards and nameplates installed in the departments must be in Hindi alongside English. Carry out all work smoothly in Hindi in all departments of the Council," the order said.

The civic body officials, however, termed the order "routine".

"The government encourages use of Hindi as it is our official language, so we advised the officials to do so. It is routine order," a senior NDMC official said.

