New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced a marginal hike in license fee for operation of various trades, ranging from dry cleaning shops to cinema halls, in its areas.

"The license fee for regulation of various trades in NDMC area under various sections of NDMC Act has been revised for financial year 2020-21 in accordance with council resolution," an official order said.

While the license fee for a meat shop in the area has been revised to Rs 1,224 per annum from Rs 1,200, 'dangerous offence trades' including petrol pumps, service stations and dry cleaning shops will be charged Rs 510 per annum from the earlier Rs 500.

Similarly, the license fee for cinema halls has been hiked to Rs 6,120 per annum from Rs 6,000.

