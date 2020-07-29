New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to adopt the rates for getting general trade and factory licences as used by the SDMC, officials said.

The NDMC panel, in its meeting held at the Civic Centre, also postponed the proposals to introduce a professional tax meant for all professionals and salaried persons with effect from financial year 2021-22 and hike the rate of electricity tax from the existing five per cent to six from the next fiscal.

"Among the agenda that were passed, the panel gave nod to the proposal that rates of SDMC be adopted for general trade licences and factory licences. General trade license rates are dependent on the circle rates of the colony, but it is not so in the case of factory trade licence rate," an official said.

In the slab used by the SDMC, the rates for getting these licences are higher, the official added.

In another decision, the NDMC panel also approved that implementation of recommendations given in the final report of the Third Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC) for the civic body for the year 2021-22, the officials said.

The proposals approved by the Standing Committee will now await the nod of the NDMC House.

On Monday, the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had approved levying of a professional tax on salaried individuals and others, amid furore from the opposition AAP, which protested the move in the SDMC House.

As per the decision, salaried individuals and professionals like doctors and lawyers will have to pay a profession tax if their monthly income is above Rs 50,000, officials said.

However, the decision will await an approval from the Delhi government, sources said.

The SDMC House had also approved the hike in the property transfer tax and postponed the decision on the electricity tax hike.

On Monday, the House proceedings were rocked by protests from the opposition members, who demanded a rollback of the hike in taxes.

