New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has slapped a demand notice of Rs 44.75 crore on the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for outstanding water and electricity charges, official document shows.

Following the demand notice, the CPWD, a prime construction agency of the central government, has asked its divisions concerned for reconciliation and payments.

Also Read | NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Open on mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here.

However, the document does not show the time period of the outstanding dues. Of the total outstanding dues of Rs 44.75 crore, Rs 25.05 crore is against water dues.

In a letter to CPWD director (finance) on January 17, the NDMC said that the council is not only sending the notices and reminders on a regular basis, but personally calling, "but deeply regret to inform that we are receiving only part/short payment..."

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Red Fort to Remain Shut for Visitors from January 22 to 26 Due to Security Reasons.

"In sum, as on date the following amount (Rs 44.75 crore) is overdue against various divisions of CPWD which needs to be payable at the earliest to keep the council afloat and given council's so far leniency in the matter by deferring disconnecting of supply of connections in persistent default of our bulk consumer of national repute," the letter stated.

Following the NDMC's letter, CPWD director (finance) on Wednesday wrote to the divisions concerned with regard to reconciliation of statements and making payments.

The CPWD is a major construction agency of the Centre. It has also been executing the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)