Kohima, Mar 26 (PTI) NDPP candidate Chumben Murry on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.

Interacting with media persons after submitting his papers for the April 19 Lok Sabha poll in the state, Dr Murry said he is confident of winning the election.

“I will be the voice of the people of the state in taking up the issues of the Nagas, particularly the Naga political issue," he said.

Murry hoped that the election would be a "friendly" affair among the candidates.

The Congress nominated S Supongmeren Jamir for the Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate was selected unanimously by constituents of the Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA).

The NDPP, BJP, NCP, National Peoples' Party, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People's Front, RPI (Athawale), JD(U) and Independent legislators are part of the alliance.

The filing of nominations will end on Wednesday.

