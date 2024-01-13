South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 13 (ANI): Keeping in view the safety of the devotees who have gathered in large numbers for the Gangasagar Mela in the South 24 Parganas of West Bengal, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as part of search and rescue operations.

The NDRF teams deployed in the area are well-equipped with the life-saving gear required for search and rescue operations and the teams also consist of women personnel.

"5 teams of NDRF are deployed here. 200 personnel are a part of the teams deputed here. Drone cameras are being used for security and surveillance," Deputy Commandant, NDRF 2nd Battalion, Pushpendra Kumar, said.

Gangasagar Mela is the second-largest fair after Kumbh Mela. It is observed on the pious day of Makar Sankranti, which generally falls between January 14 and 15 every year.

The Gangasagar Mela witnesses many spiritual devotees every year who visit, especially to take a dip in the sacred waters of the river Ganga at Sagardwip, from where it finally merges into the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting regarding preparations for the Gangasagar Mela 2024 at the State Secretariat, Nabanna.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers and secretaries of different departments.

During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee announced that the fair would be held with extensive security and amenities. This includes a strict police vigil, 200 km of barricades, 1150 CCTV cameras, 20 drones, 2400 civil defence forces, and 50 fire engines. Additionally, there will be accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh per person, 6,500 volunteers, and 10,000 toilets.

"There will be strict police vigil... 200 kilometres long barricades to control the crowd, 1150 CCTV cameras, 20 drones, 2400 civil defence forces, and 50 fire engines will be there in the fair from January 9-17. There will be accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh per person. 6,500 volunteers and a provision of 10,000 toilets will also be there," Mamata Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also directed the administration to keep a close watch to avoid any untoward incidents in this regard. Mamata also asked the media to make arrangements to telecast this aarti live. Apart from this, she also informed that the number of buses is being increased for the convenience of pilgrims. (ANI)

