Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has introduced a 'water ambulance' at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh to ensure the safety of devotees.

The ambulance, equipped with medical facilities and staffed by doctors and senior NDRF officials, will operate 24/7 throughout the event.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Sharma described the water ambulance as a "roaming hospital" that will provide on-the-spot treatment during emergencies."It is equipped with oxygen cylinders, emergency medicines, monitors, and other medical essentials. The water ambulance is designed to respond swiftly, navigating the Ganga at high speed to deliver immediate care to those in need. After the fair, it will be stationed at the NDRF center in Varanasi," he said.

Meanwhile, devotees on Sunday were seen taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Despite the cold weather and fog enveloping the city, the atmosphere remained vibrant. A devotee, Hemlata Tiwari, told ANI, "It is extremely cold here, but we are enjoying a lot. Devotees from all across the country come here. I am very happy that I got this opportunity."

The Uttar Pradesh Police has established a multi-layered security system around the Prayagraj district. Dubbed "impenetrable security Chakravyuh," the initiative aims to ensure the safety of millions of devotees expected to attend the event.

Over 1,000 police personnel, including 71 inspectors, 234 sub-inspectors, and 645 constables, have been deployed to man 102 checkpoints along seven routes connecting Prayagraj district to neighboring districts.

Additionally, 113 Home Guards/PRD jawans and three sections of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are part of the security detail. Advanced surveillance equipment, including five Vajra vehicles, 10 drones, and four anti-sabotage teams, are monitoring the routes 24/7 to detect and prevent potential threats.

To further enhance security, police have deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Maha Kumbh campsite area.

The Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, is expected to draw over 45 crore devotees. During the event, pilgrims will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip.

The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26, with the main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

