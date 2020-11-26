Noida (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Nearly 1,300 people were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for not wearing face masks at public places amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to challan those who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, it stated in a statement.

According to the statement, 1,281 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask in public place and Rs 1,28,100 was collected from them in fines on Thursday.

Over 5,600 people have been issued challans for violating the guidelines on mask and face covers in the district and more than Rs 3,31,400 collected from them in fines since November 20 when the campaign started, according to a compilation of official figures.

The police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practising social distancing while outdoors and warned action against violations

Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 death toll reached 81 on Thursday with one more fatality, the active cases stood at 1,281 while the overall infection tally surged to 22,111, according to official data.

