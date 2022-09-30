New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Nearly 16 crore precaution doses have been administered to the eligible population in the country during the 75-day-long 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav', raising the booster dose coverage from eight to 27 per cent.

Under the campaign, which started on July 15, special vaccination drives were conducted by all states and union territories to increase the uptake of the precaution dose among the 18-plus population, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 13,01,778 such camps were organised during the period. As many as 11,104 camps were organised at bus stands, 5,664 at railway stations, 511 at airports, 1,50,004 at schools and colleges, 4,451 on routes of religious yatras, and 11,30,044 camps were organised at private and government workplaces and industrial establishments.

Multiple special vaccination camps were organised on the route of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all states and UTs of north India) as well as major melas and congregations.

As a result, more than 76.18 lakh first doses, 2.35 crore second doses and 15.92 crore precaution doses have been administered in these 75 days.

Under the campaign, more than 24.73 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered daily, including 20.68 lakh precaution doses, the statement said.

At the start of the Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav on July 15, only eight per cent of the eligible population aged 18 years and above had received the precaution dose, the statement said.

Following the campaign, 27 per cent of the eligible population have now received their precaution dose, it stated.

Administration of precaution dose is pivotal to confer full/extended protection to beneficiaries against COVID-19. It helps to reduce the severity of the COVID-19 disease, risk of hospitalization and thereby reduces mortality.

