New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The North East Data Centre (NEDC) at Guwahati -- whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister on Thursday through video conferencing -- will have state-of-the-art network and security operating centres, and the advanced facility is expected to catalyse the digital empowerment of the region, officials said.

The facility -- to be built at an outlay of Rs 350 crore -- will host the e-governance initiatives for the northeastern States and strength entire BPO ecosystem, startups and IT infrastructure in the region.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been entrusted with the establishment of the North-East Data Centre (NEDC) at Guwahati, Assam.

Officials privy to the development said the state-of-the-art data centre has been planned for initial capacity of 200 server racks, with space planning for an additional 200 server racks in future expansion, that will be cloud-ready, offering on-demand services.

The network operating centre will monitor and manage the critical ICT infrastructure, ensuring 24x7 availability of services.

A sustainable design approach has been taken that will minimise the impact on the surrounding environment by using green building materials, reducing energy requirement through design strategies and generating green energy through rooftop solar panels, officials added.

