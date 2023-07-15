New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Attorney General R Venkatramani on Saturday said that there is a need for reforming and strengthening the institution of marriage in the country.

Venkatramani was addressing an event organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The Commission conducted a Final Consultation on the Rights of Muslim Women, focusing on reviewing Muslim Personal Law.

The programme was attended by Attorney General R Venkatramani and several Additional Solicitor Generals and several Vice Chancellors of renowned law universities and legal luminaries and civil society organisations.

The points emphasised by him include- equal regard for men and women, equal status for men and women, and equality of processes ensuring dignity in entering and exiting marital relationships irrespective of religion.

During the consultation, there was an unequivocal need expressed for the codification of Muslim Personal Law. The need to revisit the marriage and divorce law and guardianship law.

NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma, remarked that the need for codified laws is urgent.

"In our pursuit of equality, let's reflect: if a law cannot serve the rights of Hindu, Christian, Sikh, and Buddhist women, can we truly say it is just for Muslim women? The need for codified laws is urgent. We need to work towards a legal framework that ensures equal rights for all, regardless of religion," Rekha Sharma said.

The event was moderated by Meenakshi Negi, the Member Secretary of NCW.

The focus is on ensuring equal opportunities for all, collaborating with legal authorities to establish a framework that supports children's well-being and promotes gender equality. The principle of natural guardianship should rest jointly with parents as a rule, and custody should be based on the best interests of the child, stated a statement issued by NCW.

The discussions also emphasised that the absence of a Uniform Civil Code has perpetuated inequalities and inconsistencies in our diverse nation, hindering progress towards social harmony, economic growth, and gender justice. The non-codified nature of Muslim personal law poses challenges for Muslim women, arising from misinterpretation.

Other points discussed included reforming divorce as a judicial process, with exceptions for divorce by mutual consent, and the need to reform inheritance rights based on universal principles governing succession, both testamentary and intestate, stated NCW communication.

With just a month until the 77th Independence Day, the National Commission for Women urges deep reflection on the essence of freedom, which lies in every Indian woman's life of dignity, respect, and equal agency alongside her male counterpart, stated NCW. (ANI)

