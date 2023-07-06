New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Outgoing National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on Thursday said the judicial process must constantly endeavour to bridge the gap between the law and its enforcement.

Justice Goel, who retired Thursday after completing his tenure of five years, said anthropogenic climate change and environmental degradation are one of the most serious existential threats to humanity today.

"One of the main challenges is enforcement, in spite of the enactment of good laws and important judicial orders. Ultimate compliance requires awareness and initiatives at all levels and coordinated efforts of citizens and state which is an ongoing process. The judicial process must constantly endeavour to bridge the gap in the law and its enforcement," he said in his farewell message.

He said in the wake of the Stockholm Conference on June 5, 1972, and more recently the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries have undertaken continuous measures to mitigate the climate change challenge but, much remains to be done.

Justice Goel was a former judge of the Supreme Court and joined the NGT as its third chairperson on July 6, 2018. He is the second chairperson after Justice Swatanter Kumar to complete the tenure of five years.

After the tribunal was established on October 18, 2010, under the NGT Act, the first chairperson Justice Lokeshwar Singh Panta held office from November 22, 2010 to December 31, 2011 while Justice Kumar was the chairperson from December 20, 2012 to December 19, 2017.

In his message, Justice Goel underlined that the green panel was a statutory body, having the mandate to determine substantial legal questions regarding the environment, besides issuing directions for the protection of the environment and for compensation to victims.

During his tenure, the NGT disposed of a total of 16,042 cases, of which the chairperson's bench disposed of 8,419 cases.

The tribunal monitored the compliance of the authorities concerned with directions issued for the rejuvenation of rivers Ganga and Yamuna.

Regarding river Ganga, it issued further directions in the light of reviews from time to time and formed a high-level committee headed by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna.

A significant intervention in his tenure was regarding the monitoring of gaps in solid and liquid waste management across all states and union territories. On the basis of data provided by chief secretaries, a total compensation of Rs 79,234.36 crore was imposed on various states and Union territories for damage to the environment.

NGT determined the compensation on the polluter pays principle for past violations, requiring the recovered compensation to be used for the restoration of the environment. The amount has been required to be kept in ring-fenced accounts.

Other cases of monitoring compliance included those regarding river pollution, excessive illegal groundwater extraction, sand mining, eco-sensitive zones, biodiversity protection, wildlife protection, and controlling sources of air, water and land pollution.

The tribunal has also been monitoring other important issues, such as the restoration of hazardous waste sites.

Along with the use of technology, Justice Goel initiated a special drive to take up more than five-year-old cases or other cases of complex nature. These were heard and disposed of by a special bench comprising the chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Two hundred and seventy five cases older than five years old were disposed of during his tenure.

The chairperson's court also adopted the policy of zero adjournment and it was ensured that no case remained unlisted for more than one year.

The interventions of the tribunal included suo motu (on its own) proceedings in situations where environmental degradation was manifested by data maintained by statutory regulators and suo motu interventions for compensation and protection of the environment in cases of fatal accidents.

Letter petitions showing serious violations backed by material prima facie warranting interference were also taken up by Justice Goel.

Interventions in other areas under the chairperson included those against illegal sand mining, protection of eco-sensitive zones, wildlife protection, violation of statutory norms by thermal power plants, fly ash management, brick kilns, stone crushers, industrial pollution, groundwater extraction, rainwater harvesting, treated water reuse and violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).

These also included noise pollution, forest and illegal tree cutting, encroachments in flood plains of the rivers and stormwater drains, Biomedical waste management, electronic and hazardous waste, plastic waste management, preparing or updating People's Biodiversity Registers (PBRs), setting up Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs)and institutional strengthening.

