New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said instead of criticising OTT platforms, efforts should be made to bring them on the right track and utilise the same to take Indian stories, culture and traditions to the world audience.

Speaking at a function to release the book 'Over The Top – OTT Ka Mayajaal' authored by Anant Vijay, Thakur also made it clear that the government will not come in the way creativity of content creators, but will adopt a zero-tolerance approach if something else is presented in the garb of creativity.

Thakur said platforms such as OTT and YouTube presented a great opportunity for content creators in the country to take Indian stories, culture, and tradition to different corners of the world.

"Instead of criticising it we should make efforts to bring such platforms on the right track," the minister said.

Thakur said there was a need to engage OTT platforms so that Indian content could be taken to the world.

"I see this in a positive manner. We have to end their wrong practices, and have to ensure that through good content we take India's voice to the world," he said.

The minister said the media and entertainment sector was growing at 28 per cent per annum and had a great potential for job creation and revenue generation.

"Our aim is to encourage business, not suppress it," Thakur said and stressed on the need to strike a balance between entertainment and accountability.

The minister said the government has encouraged self-regulation for OTT platforms but has not hesitated to take action on complaints of inappropriate content.

"In the name of self-regulation, if you resort to showcasing nudity, foul language, then we have taken firm steps earlier and will not hesitate in doing so in the future," Thakur said.

RSS leader Sunil Ambekar pitched for encouraging start-ups in the entertainment sector and also guarding against the creation of monopolies in the sector.

At the same time, Ambekar said OTT platforms have given avenues to showcase the diversity of India and also created opportunities for the youth.

"These platforms have presented a good opportunity for us. We should not misuse it. There are tendencies amongst some people to lash out at shortcomings to such an extent that they shut shop. Similar things happened with mills in Mumbai and industry in Kolkata," Ambekar said.

