Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said youth will play an important role in realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"For this, the youth will have to stay away from drugs. When the youth are physically fit and healthy, only then they will be able to contribute significantly in realising this dream," Saini said.

The Chief Minister said on the call of the Prime Minister, campaigns are being organized against drug addiction in the entire country. In this series, a programme to take out a march against drug addiction was organized in the beautiful city of Chandigarh, in which the youth of Tricity and their parents participated enthusiastically, which gives the message that once the youth decide to do something, they do not rest until they complete it.

Today, the enthusiasm of the youth in Chandigarh shows that they are standing with the Prime Minister in realising the goal of a developed India. The message of this padyatra is that drug addiction should be eradicated from every household," he added.

He said there should not be any stain of drug addiction on the beautiful city of Chandigarh. The youth should stay away from drugs and contribute in maintaining the beauty of this city.

The Chief Minister said in Haryana also, the government has started a public awareness campaign against drugs, which is getting a lot of support from the people.

"Strictest action is being taken against drug dealers and a strict watch is also being kept on them," Saini said.

He called upon the people to contribute in making the campaign against drugs stronger.

CM Saini said the campaign against drugs is not just a programme, but a collective resolve to free our society from the evils of drugs, to give a bright future to our young generation and to make our country healthy and developed.

Several leaders, including Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others participated in the march against drugs. (ANI)

