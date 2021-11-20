Chattisgarh [India], November 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that there is a need to move forward together with coordination in order to make India a Vishwa guru.

RSS chief, while addressing an event at Ghosh Shivir on Friday said, "We don't have to convert anyone but teach how to live. We were born in the land of Bharat to give such a lesson to the whole world. Our sect makes good human beings without changing anyone's worship system."

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 115.73 Crore Doses of Vaccine Administered in The Country So Far.

"Anyone trying to disturb the tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country. Need is to move forward together with coordination in order to make India a Vishwa guru," he said.

Bhagwat said that they believe that the entire world is a family.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Teenager Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Her Uncle Booked for Abetment.

"We are the ones who believe that the entire world is our family. We have to give that truth to the world with our behaviour," Bhagwat said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)