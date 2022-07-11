Guwahati, Jul 11 (PTI) Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department (SEED) Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Monday emphasised on the need to create skilled workforce as per the requirement of a place.

He maintained that if skill training is imparted based on demand, it will ensure more employment opportunities locally for the youth, an official release said.

Interacting with training providers at Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) office here, Baruah said, “Assam needs to become a hub of skilled people in coming years.”

He lamented that a large number of youth have to leave their native place as they do not find suitable jobs as per their skill sets.

The minister asked the trainers and officials of ASDM to emphasis on upgrading skills of youth based on local requirements.

He cited examples of the bell metal industry of Sarthebari, firecrackers industry of Barpeta and other local industries of Assam, which are giving employment to thousands of people and urged the stakeholders to train more youth in these skills.

Baruah also discussed various issues like relevant job roles, skill gap study and district wise employment demand analysis with the trainers and officials.

The minister noted the suggestions and grievances of the training providers and assured to resolve them immediately.

Principal secretary, SEED, B Kalyan Chakravarthy and ASDM managing director Ankur Jain were also present during the interactive session, the release added.

