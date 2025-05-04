Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), May 4 (ANI): The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2025 is being conducted across the country on Sunday by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with thousands of aspiring medical students appearing at various examination centers across the nation.

Lakhs of students participate in the exam every year, which determines admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses in India.

Visuals from examination centres in different parts of the nation showed candidates gathering early at exam centres amid tight security.

Rajkumar Prasad, a NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, shared his hopes ahead of the exam: " This is my second attempt. During my first attempt, I couldn't score a good mark. I hope I can score well this time, unlike last time."

While another student, Gunjan Gulati, said," I have prepared very well. I am very confident...I have 100% confidence that I will clear the exam. This is my first attempt"

Anamika Kumari, a NEET aspirant from West Bengal's Siliguri, said, " Preparations have been done well. I just need to give exams now...fear is there..."

Earlier, NTA on Saturday said that all preparations for the safe and secure conduct of the examination have been completed, and state governments across the country have been placed on high alert.

The security push comes in the aftermath of the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, which saw allegations of paper leaks, inflated marks, and legal battles over grace marks, prompting widespread protests and judicial scrutiny. This year, the NTA has taken "all measures" to ensure the integrity of the exam.

Candidates will undergo thorough checks by district police, in addition to NTA's standard security protocols, before entering exam centres. Question papers and OMR sheets will be transported under complete police protection to prevent tampering or leaks.

Authorities will closely monitor coaching centres and online platforms to prevent organised cheating networks. Exam centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure transparency and accountability. (ANI)

