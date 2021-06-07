Garhmukteshwar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): A case has been registered by a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on complaint against neighbour for sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage, said Pawan Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Garhmukteshwar on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the DSP further informed that a medical examination of the minor has been conducted.

"A minor came up with a complaint against neighbour for sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered and the victim's medical examination has also been done," said Kumar.

"Further investigation underway," he added. (ANI)

