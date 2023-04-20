New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The condition of Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel, who is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, is stable, Nepalese ambassador Shankar P Sharma said on Thursday.

Paudel, 78, was airlifted to New Delhi from Kathmandu on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a local hospital following shortness of breath.

"President Shri Ramchandra Paudel has been admitted to AIIMS for treatment. His health condition is stable. I wish the Honorable President a speedy recovery," Nepalese ambassador Shankar P Sharma said.

When asked about Paudel's condition, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi only said the Nepalese President is currently receiving medical care at a hospital in New Delhi.

"We wish him speedy recovery. Due to reasons of privacy, I would not be able to share any further information on this," he said.

Paudel was elected as the new president of Nepal last month.

