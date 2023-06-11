Bahraich (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A Nepali national was arrested and smack worth Rs 75 lakh was recovered from his possession in an operation conducted on the India-Nepal border under the Rupaidiha police station area here, a police official said on Sunday.

The arrested person has been identified as Rajesh Giri, a resident of Banke district of Nepal.

Also Read | EU Leaders Discuss Migration Curbs, Aid in Tunisia.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma on Sunday said in a joint operation conducted on Saturday by the police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on the India-Nepal border in Rupaidiha, a suspected youth was seen coming on a motorcycle. On being stopped, and subsequently searched, 147 gram of smack was recovered from him.

The smack recovered from Giri is worth Rs 75 lakh in the international market, the SP said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says NCP Promoting Dynastic Politics.

On the basis of the interrogation of the arrested person, a hunt has been launched to nab his contacts, Verma added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)