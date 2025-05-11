Gorakhpur, May 11 (PTI) In a move aimed at addressing the seasonal surge in passenger traffic, the North Eastern Railway on Sunday announced a summer special train between Gorakhpur and Bengaluru.

The chief PRO of North Eastern Railway (NER), Pankaj Kumar Singh, said the special train will make three trips from either side between the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru and Gorakhpur to cater to the increasing rush during the summer vacation period.

Train No. 06529 will depart from Bengaluru at 7 pm on May 12, 19 and 26, and arrive at Gorakhpur at 6:40 am on the fourth day.

Train No. 06530 will leave Gorakhpur on May 16, 23 and 30.

The train will comprise one first AC coach, two second AC coaches, four third AC coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, and four general compartments, Singh said.

The major halts will include Kaduru, Davangere, Ghataprabha, Pune, Rani Kamlapati, Veerangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi), Prayagraj Junction, and Varanasi.

The temporary service is expected to offer much-needed relief to passengers travelling between Purvanchal and Bengaluru during the peak travel season, officials said.

