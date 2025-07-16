Netflix will roll out Season 5 in three instalments: Volume 1 (episodes 1–4) from November 26, Volume 2 (episodes 5–7) on December 25, and the series finale (episode 8) on December 31.

Filming on the 8 episode season wrapped in late 2024.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin,Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower and others.

