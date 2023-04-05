New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Veteran Bidri craft artist from Karnataka Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, who received Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was wrong in believing that the BJP government would not honour him with the prestigious civilian award.

After the ceremony to confer the Padma award was over at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the prime minister along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with the awardees.

Also Read | Delhi Court Rejects Wife's Application for Rs 50,000 Maintenance From Husband Under Domestic Violence Act.

When Modi wished Quadri and shook hands, he told the prime minister: "I was expecting a Padma award during the UPA government, but I did not get it. When your government came, I thought now the BJP government will not give me any award. But you have proved me wrong. I expressed my sincere gratitude to you".

The prime minister reciprocated Quadri with namaste and a smile.

Also Read | Crypto Fraud in Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Resident Duped of Rs 14 Lakh After Being Lured for ‘Online Freelance Job’ and Cryptocurrency Investment.

The home minister also witnessed the interaction with a smile.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)