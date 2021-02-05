Puducherry, Feb 5 (PTI): The Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly V P Sivakolundhu presented a petition on Friday to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure that Central assistance of Rs 200 crore was available for the construction of a new Assembly building here. The Assembly has to be shifted to alternative site so that the present building canbe preserved as a monument, the petition said.

The existing premises accommodating the Assembly is a heritage building constructed during the erstwhile French regime, it said.

Sivakolundhu, who handed over the petition to Birla in Delhi, also requested him to see to it that a Secretariat was created for the Assembly here through proper Constitutional amendment.

He made out a case in his petition, a copy of which was distributed to reporters by the office of Speaker) that the plea for statehood status for Puducherry be conceded. He said a resolution was adopted in the recent session of territorial Assembly urging the Centre to grant statehood for Puducherry.

"To uphold the spirit of democracy, the voice of the people should be respected as much importance needs to be given to elected representatives and grant of statehood for Puducherry will ensure this," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)