New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A new book, slated to release on October 25, will present the incredible origin stories of each of India's 28 states and eight union territories.

"The Origin Story of India's States", published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is written by author Venkataraghavan Subha Srinivasan.

"States give every Indian a home and an identity. Every time a new state is created or an old one altered, India and Indians are remade, recreated, reborn. Every single Indian deserves to know the story of their state, their home, their identity. That's how this book was born," writes the author in the book.

Be it the state that wasn't even a part of India until 1975; the union territory that had a prime minister for a single day; the state that has not one or two but three capitals; or the union territory that has beaches on both coasts, the book looks into unique aspects of Indian history and adds to the understanding of how India has been built.

According to the publishers, the story of the birth of India's states is the story of the birth and continuing rebirth of India. The book lays out the fascinating political and historical circumstances of the birth of India's states and union territories.

"We are all Indian, but we are also all from a state or union territory. These are our homes, and we are naturally curious about our homes because it gives us an insight into who we are and where we come from. This book quenches that curiosity," they said in a statement.

