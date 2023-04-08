Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): The splendour and glory of the ancient Tamil culture will be on full display and the latest advanced technology will come together to welcome visitors at the New Integrated terminal building, T-2, of the Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art terminal - spread across an area of 1,36,295 sq.m - which will increase the passenger serving capacity from 23 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA - and will be an important addition to the city's infrastructure. Besides boosting connectivity, it is also expected to benefit the local economy.

Among the unique features of the terminal is Skylight. This feature allows natural light to be harvested for illuminating the space inside the building.

"This reduces energy consumption and makes a space feel enlivening and airy," said an official explaining the feature.

The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), saree, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

Passengers at the Chennai airport expressed pleasure at the new development.

"The new airport will be very beneficial to the public and will improve the city infrastructure in other ways," said Nagrag, a passenger at the Chennai airport.

Another passenger, Vaibhav Varun, a frequent flyer, who arrived at Chennai airport from Delhi on Saturday, said it is a good step in improving the passenger experience.

"You have new car parking that was opened by the honourable Civil Aviation minister as well. I think it will definitely ease down the traffic load that's been there on one terminal. And the fact that now you have finally an international separate terminal that's going to be operated, many international passengers will also derive benefits. There are many flights from Dubai and Malaysia to other countries. So I think there is be ease on the travel load," he said.

Some others said that such developments were reflective of the growing infrastructural capabilities of the country.

"As an avid traveller, I use both roadways and airways and the landscape is changing rapidly. I recently drove down from Bangalore to Mysore and today we returned from Goa. The highways and everything around it offered a great travelling experience. The new airport at Goa is awesome. And the one which is coming up here also is awesome. So the entire infrastructure development is being taken to a different trajectory that provides an international feel. This is very good for the country and for the economy as well," said Partha, a passenger, who arrived at Chennai airport. (ANI)

