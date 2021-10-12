Shillong, Oct 12 (PTI) Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More was on Tuesday administered the oath of office as the new chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and other dignitaries.

Justice More was previously serving as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court.

He succeeded Justice Biswanath Somadder who was sworn in as the new chief justice of the Sikkim High Court on Tuesday.

"Attended the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court at Raj Bhavan, Shillong. Congratulated him and extended my best wishes," the chief minister said on Twitter.

