New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two men who allegedly duped people on the pretext of selling expensive electronic gadgets at throwaway prices, said the police. Three mobile phones used in the commission of the crime were recovered from their possession, added the police.

The arrests were made after a police complaint was filed by a Delhi resident. The resident was allegedly cheated by the accused persons on the pretext of selling expensive gadgets at cheap prices, said the police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh, a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crime branch by the complainant Akhilesh Gupta, a resident of Pooth Khurd, Bawana, Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Raghav (22) and Aryan Kumar (21), residents of Shanti Nagar, Model Town, Panipat and Maghra, Nalanda district in Bihar respectively.

A case was registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code on May 22.

As per the technical analysis of IPDR and the money trailing address of the accused, he was identified and found to be in Shanti Nagar, model town, Panipat, Haryana. (ANI)

