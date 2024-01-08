Jamshedpur, Jan 8 (PTI) Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) unveiled new glass enclosures for gharials (alligators) and crocodiles here on Monday.

The enclosures were inaugurated by Chanakya Chaudhary, the president of Tata Steel Zoological Society and vice-president of corporate services at Tata Steel.

The facilities developed by TSZP have sufficient basking areas, waterbodies, segregation ponds for sick or new arrivals, and a hatchling care pond with a water filtration unit, officials said.

The gharial pond measures 300 square metres and can hold 7.5 lakh litres of water. The crocodile pond is 320 square metres and has a water holding capacity of 3.2 lakh litres, according to officials.

TSZP is the second facility in India, after the Green Zoo Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to have a water filtration plant installed in the enclosures.

A pair of gharials has been brought from the North Bengal Wild Animal Park in Siliguri to attract visitors to the zoo.

In 1997, four gharials and two marsh crocodiles were brought from Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

