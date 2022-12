Panaji, Dec 10 (PTI) With a capacity of handling 44 lakh passengers per annum, which is scalable to 330 lakh, the greenfield international airport at Mopa in North Goa is expected to stimulate the state's GDP and increase job opportunities, the airport management said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday commission the first phase of the airport, managed by GMR Goa International Airport Limited.

GMR Goa International Airport Limited, in a series of tweets, said the facility will boost the socio-economic development of the state. The airport has a capacity to handle 44 lakh passengers per annum, which is scalable up to 330 lakh, it added.

The company said the new facility will stimulate the state's GDP and in turn, increase job opportunities.

The airport, which is named as New Goa International Airport till the Union Civil Aviation Ministry finalises a name for it, has adopted best-in-class technologies.

The company said 3-D monolithic precast technology has been used for the construction of aviation skill development centre and the police station.

"5G compatible IT infrastructure has been created for better connectivity," it said, adding there is option for self baggage drop for faster check-in of passengers.

The airport will also showcase the state's art and culture.

"Goan Azulejos designs are extensively used inside and outside the terminal building. The interiors of the terminal replicate the look and feel of Goa Architecture and heritage," another tweet said.

The art installation at the entry and exit of the airport is made of recycled bottles, it added.

