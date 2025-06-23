Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) Five days after being appointed as the new fulltime director of IIT Kharagpur, Prof Suman Chakraborty took charge on Monday, an institute spokesperson said.

He took over responsibility from acting director Amit Patra, who had been serving in the interim role since January 1, after the end of term of the last fulltime director V K Tewari on December 31, 2024.

Patra, who is also the director of IIT-BHU (Varanasi), had been managing both the posts.

Chakraborty, a globally renowned academic and a distinguished faculty member from the department of mechanical engineering, has received several prestigious national and international honours in science and engineering.

His work at the intersection of fluid mechanics, biomedical engineering, and technology-driven societal applications has earned him recognition as one of the foremost researchers in the country, the spokesperson added.

He will be in office for a period of five years with effect from the date of taking charge or till attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, the spokesperson added.

Chakraborty, who has been appointed as a full-time director by the Centre, joined IIT Kharagpur in 2002 as an assistant professor and has been a senior professor since 2008.

