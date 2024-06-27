New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has ordered the suspension of four officers in the Karol Bhagh zone over alleged forgery of the signature of a senior official who no longer works for the civic body.

An order issued on Wednesday said the disciplinary action was taken against the four Buildings Department officers in the Karol Bagh Zone with immediate effect.

According to a senior official privy of the development, action was taken against the officers in connection with an order passed on Wednesday which purportedly carried the signature of IAS officer Himanshu Gupta, who served as the deputy commissioner of the Karol Bagh Zone in 2021.

Gupta currently works as the secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

"An order was passed yesterday which carried manual signature of former deputy commissioner Himanshu Gupta who was deputed here way back in 2021. The suspension of all four officers has been ordered in connection with this case for misconduct and misuse of power," the official told PTI.

The passed order pertains to land use, he added.

An inquiry has been ordered in the matter for alleged corruption and work done on pick and choose basis.

