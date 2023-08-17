Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): With the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approving the doubling of the existing line in Mudkhed-Medchal and Mahbubnagar-Dhone and Guntur-Bibinagar sections, a senior South Central Railway official said the projects will aid socio-economic development of the regions and facilitate smoother traffic movement.

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain told the media that the two projects will facilitate the introduction of new trains and additional freight transportation will benefit both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“The projects will aid in the socio-economic development of the regions in terms of triggering economic development in the area and will facilitate smooth mobility for the goods and people”, he said.

Referring to Mudkhed-Dhone project (417.88 km), he said it will ease operations and congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development in one of the busiest sections of the Railways.

The project will also boost the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana through skill development of the people.

The official said that the Mudkhed-Dhone section (417.88 km) will ease the traffic congestion between Balharshah-Kazipet-Secunderabad and Kazipet-Vijayawada as traffic can be routed via the new double line section.

It will be an alternative coal and steel route for Balharshah-Ramagundam-Secunderabad--wadi-Guntakal and will decongest the existing busy route and enhance the traffic between southern regions and northern regions of the country.

Mudkhed-Dhone section connects the northern and western part of the country with the southern region. Over the years, there has been a gradual increase in the number of both freight and passenger traffic due to the steadily increasing demand.

Referring to the project for doubling of Guntur-Bibinagar (239 km) sections, the official said it will generate direct employment for about 75 lakh man-days during construction.

The Guntur-Bibinagar section connects the southern and eastern parts to the central and western parts of the country. (ANI)

