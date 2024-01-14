New outfit for Lord Ram Lalla handed over to Acharya Satyendra Das by president of Rama Dal, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj. (Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a new outfit and flag were presented to Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Sunday. The new outfit will be worn by Ram Lalla after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is over.

Acharya Satyendra Das said, "These clothes are for the day when Lord Ram will sit in the main sanctorum after the Pran Pratishtha. This outfit has been dedicated by the president of Rama Dal Ayodhya, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj. From time to time, he dedicates new clothes for Lord Ram Lalla and he has also dedicated a flag which will be installed. This dress is for Lord Ram Lalla, who is being worshipped in this location since December 23, 1949."

The president of Rama Dal, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj said that all this could be achieved only with the blessing of Lord Ram and the support of the Prime Minister Modi-led government at the centre.

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the devotees of Banke Bihari Temple handed over a silver conch, a flute and several ornaments to Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Lord Ram Lalla, to dedicate them to Lord Ram for the January 22 Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22.

There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Swami Vigyananand, founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation, said on Sunday that around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd.

"Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, will witness Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha. We have invited the Korean Queen as well, who claims to be Prabhu Sri Ram Vansaj," Swami Vigyananand said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

