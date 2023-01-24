Dimapur, Jan 24 (PTI) With barely four weeks left for the Nagaland Assembly election, a new regional political party called North East Democratic Front (NEDF) was launched in Dimapur on Tuesday.

With the motto 'power to the people', the newly launched party aims to build a modern democratic state based on justice, equity and fair play, said its president Lima Longkumer during the launch function.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Brothers Get Life Term for Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl in Ghaziabad for Seven Months.

"Together we will lead our party and the state back to safety, prosperity and peace," he said.

"The party is committed to restructure North East India in the spirit of true democratic and responsible tiers of government so as to achieve a just equitable society," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Building Collapse: Residential Building Collapses in Lucknow, Many Feared Trapped (See Pics, Video).

The party is founded on the values of self-reliance and individual liberty and national unity, the values all share with the determination to heal the divides that have held back the region's progress, he said.

In preparation for the next generation of governance, the state and region needs a new crusade to build a country for the future generation, he said, adding that in the past the North Eastern states have experienced much hardship due to "poor governance and leadership."

"There are so many unsolved issues that are yet to be solved and the party believes together we can provide the best solutions," he said.

Stating that NEDF will be setting up candidates in Meghalaya too, which is also going to poll along with Nagaland, he said that the party is holding discussions with aspiring candidates.

Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya are scheduled to be held on February 27.

The party has registered with the Election Commission of India, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)