New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Two newly-elected Rajya Sabha members Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Aneel Prasad Hegde from Telangana and Bihar took oath on Monday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to both the members of Rajya Sabha in his chamber.

Vaddiraju and Hegde were elected as members of Rajya Sabha in the bye-election from Telangana and Bihar respectively. They have been elected to the Rajya Sabha to fill the casual vacancies caused in the Upper House due to the resignation of Banda Prakash and the passing away of Mahendra Prasad.

Vaddiraju, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader took an oath in Telugu while Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Hegde took the oath in Hindi.

The Secretary-General Rajya Sabha and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

