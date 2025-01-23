New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Students at Ashoka University in Haryana's Sonipat are on a warpath against the administration after it clamped new security measures involving a vehicle check and prohibition on carrying cigarettes and alcohol on campus.

The new protocols, reportedly outlined in a January 13 email by the varsity's Vice President of Operations, also include shifting student movement to another gate, Gate 2, and submitting students to pocket checks.

Students have criticised the measures as invasive and an overreach of authorities, demanding a roll-back.

The Ashoka University Student Government (AUSG) alleged the students were informed about the decision without any prior consultation.

A petition opposing the protocols, issued hours after the announcement, has reportedly garnered over 1,100 signatures, including faculty members'.

The varsity could not be contacted for a comment on the matter.

Students have alleged that the measures, which took effect on January 17, include searching of vehicle, their glove compartments, belongings of taxi drivers and family members on move-in days.

"Incoming vehicles faced invasive searches, including glove compartments and under-seat spaces. Belongings of taxi drivers and family members were also subject to these scanners on move-in days, something the student body was not informed about," a statement from protesting students said.

Some students claimed they were forced to submit their personal belongings, such as shampoo bottles, for inspection under apprehension they may be used to carry alcohol.

On January 19, students gathered at Gate 2 to for a demonstration.

Students said the administration tried to suppress their protest by continuously wetting the atrium floor to prevent gatherings, deploying additional security guards, and blocking the area with planters.

"The administration continuously wetted the atrium floor with pipes and buckets of water to prevent students from gathering in the open space, used historically for this purpose," the students alleged in a statement.

The Left-backed All India Students' Association issued a statement expressing solidarity with the students, criticising the alleged surveillance as a violation of constitutional privacy rights.

"Ashoka University, which prides itself on being a liberal bastion, has unveiled itself as a policed space," it said.

